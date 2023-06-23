Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Decred has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $218.05 million and $1.30 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $14.27 or 0.00047581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00098968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,277,467 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.