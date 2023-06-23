Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $8.63 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00028143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $90.84 million and approximately $442,535.45 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

