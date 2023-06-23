Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.49. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 3,629 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Data I/O Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at $449,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 337,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Stories

