Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.96.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE DRI opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $111.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.