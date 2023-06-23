D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.27. 384,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,305. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average is $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

