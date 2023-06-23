CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 397,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 932,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
