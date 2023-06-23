CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 397,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 932,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CureVac by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CureVac by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.