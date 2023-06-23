Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $48,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,453. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.