CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.32

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CHIB stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.11) on Friday. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -684.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.23.
CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile
