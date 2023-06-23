CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.89

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.89 and last traded at $163.74, with a volume of 3761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $531,688. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 427.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

