Crypterium (CRPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $407,846.40

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $407,846.40 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

