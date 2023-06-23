Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.12. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.60 million during the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

