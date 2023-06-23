Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

