CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 897,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 784,260 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $53.46.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

