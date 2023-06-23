CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 897,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 784,260 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $53.46.
CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
