Credit Suisse Group Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $150.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

