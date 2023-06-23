CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $103.47 on Monday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market cap of $727.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. Analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

