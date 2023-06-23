Country Trust Bank Purchases 6,865 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $66,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,761 shares of company stock valued at $528,560,900. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $460.99. 493,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,589. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $461.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.62. The firm has a market cap of $437.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

