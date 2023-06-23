Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.36 or 0.00030101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $70.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.