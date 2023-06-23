Corp Danaos Purchases 136,622 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.61. 554,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.