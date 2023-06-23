Corning Incorporated (GLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. 244,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 445,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Corning by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.