Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (PGY) & Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $702.34 million -$302.32 million -2.40 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.56 billion $418.50 million -1.53

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.85, indicating that their average stock price is 585% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 167 972 1567 61 2.55

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 209.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 134.74%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -199.04% -37.94% -12.11%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

