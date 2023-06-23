Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -480.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

