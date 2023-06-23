Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 827 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,172,761 shares of company stock worth $461,396,900 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.84. The company had a trading volume of 182,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $462.26. The company has a market capitalization of $432.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

