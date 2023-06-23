Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 433 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for about 0.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in APA by 7,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in APA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 485,499 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 851,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

