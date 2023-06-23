Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 274,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,961. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

