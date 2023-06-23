CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Critical Comparison

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CONMED alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.86 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -40.62 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CONMED and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CONMED and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $130.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.21%.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.