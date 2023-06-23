Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,736 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,508,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after acquiring an additional 522,738 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

