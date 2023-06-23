Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,173.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,173 ($27.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($29.43). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,262 ($28.94), with a volume of 576,689 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.55) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,674 ($34.22).

Computacenter Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,322.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,173.51.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Computacenter

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 45.80 ($0.59) dividend. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 4,276.73%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($29.67), for a total value of £1,275,450 ($1,632,053.74). 35.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

