Compound Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $30.06 or 0.00099936 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $230.18 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003394 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,657,353 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,657,281.87463965 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 29.85974293 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $13,450,377.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

