CoinLoan Price Tops $2.44 on Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00007908 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $14.03 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

