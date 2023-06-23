Coin98 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.61 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $84.28 million and $8.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003041 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006413 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

