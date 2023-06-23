Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 33,370 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

