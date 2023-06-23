Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.53–$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.94 million-$309.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.87 million.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several brokerages have commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $330,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

