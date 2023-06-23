Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$66.47 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.00 and a 12 month high of C$92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of C$736.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.8376963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$2,642,825.03. Insiders own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

