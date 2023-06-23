Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Shares Down 3.4%

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$77.71 and last traded at C$77.71. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.44.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.34.

About Cofinimmo

(Get Rating)

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.