Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

