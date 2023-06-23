Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Altria Group makes up 2.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

