Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy Buys 5,000 Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,750.00.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

NEO stock opened at C$8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.57. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a one year low of C$7.17 and a one year high of C$17.20. The stock has a market cap of C$378.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.43). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of C$183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.2343362 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

