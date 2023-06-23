Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy Buys 5,000 Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEOGet Rating) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,750.00.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

NEO stock opened at C$8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.57. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a one year low of C$7.17 and a one year high of C$17.20. The stock has a market cap of C$378.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.43). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of C$183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.2343362 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

