City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.89

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.
City Developments Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.
City Developments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
