Citigroup Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,700

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from GBX 5,400 ($69.10) to GBX 5,700 ($72.94) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

NXT opened at GBX 6,674 ($85.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.54, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,611.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,508.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 3,665.48%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total value of £344,818 ($441,225.85). Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

