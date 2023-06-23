CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 579 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $170.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.