CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,216 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

