CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,429 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,348,000 after buying an additional 1,147,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

