CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,535,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $181.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average of $180.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

