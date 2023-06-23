CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 10,508 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $535,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

