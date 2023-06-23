CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair
In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.
HF Sinclair Profile
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on HF Sinclair from StockNews.com
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Five stocks we like better than HF Sinclair
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.