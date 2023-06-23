CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

