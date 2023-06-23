CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.76 Million Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.25% of Triton International worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Triton International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRTN opened at $83.03 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

