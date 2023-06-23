CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.