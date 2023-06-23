CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.83 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $197.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.