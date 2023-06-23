CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,031 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 71,756 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

SYY opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.