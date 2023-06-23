Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

